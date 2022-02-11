Bakersfield man who claimed to be infected by mayonnaise could spend life in mental hospital for wife’s murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When questioned in the death of his wife, Nathaniel Robertson claimed he had been infected by mayonnaise through the machinations of a powerful cabal.

In a rambling statement, Robertson also told detectives he showed his wife compassion and mercy when he crushed her head with a concrete block. He indicated he’d been using crystal methamphetamine, reports said.

“I didn’t want it to be a painful thing,” Robertson told investigators in 2019 when he described killing Lidia Robertson. “I didn’t want to hit her a bunch of times, I wanted to end it. I didn’t want her suffering.”

On Thursday, Robertson, 49, was found not guilty by reason of insanity for second-degree murder and could spend the rest of his life in a state mental hospital. Three doctors determined Robertson was legally insane at the time of the killing, and the court also found that to be true, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

“Robertson will be treated and not released unless and until the doctors and the court determine that he is no longer a danger to the public, and not without further hearings to determine if release is appropriate,” Kinzel said.

Sentencing is set for March 30.

Deputies dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive the morning of July 11, 2019, found Lidia Robertson, 57, lying on the floor with “major head trauma” and a large pool of blood surrounding her. A concrete block was next to the body.

A neighbor told investigators she heard arguing coming from the Robertsons’ house the night before and saw Nathaniel Robertson leave. He returned carrying what she described as a large rock.

Another person said Nathaniel Robertson suffered from mental illness and abused drugs, according to court filings. That person said the couple only stayed together for financial reasons.

Deputies arrested Robertson at Riverview Park, where he said he’d been looking for a place to kill himself, the filings said. He said he loved his wife and she was his best friend but “the alignments were not in place to protect her.”

Asked to describe who had infected him with mayonnaise, Robertson said he couldn’t identify them but it was a group of “brutal, powerful” people, filings said.