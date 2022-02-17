BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man warded off mailbox thieves with his pistol in central Bakersfield, avoiding a potentially-deadly attack. This comes as mail theft surges in Kern County.

Eddie Garcia says he stepped outside to take his dog for a walk when a man charged at him with a hunting knife. He says divine intervention stopped anyone from getting hurt.

Bakersfield Police were called to Olive St. near 24th St. at about 3:00 Tuesday morning for reports of a shooting. Eddie Garcia lives in the area.

“I looked over and saw that two people were breaking into the mailbox,” Garcia said. “One of the men was wearing a blue hoodie. He just abruptly turns and sprays pepper spray at me.”

Garcia said he also carries pepper spray.

“I returned spray. I believe I got him in the face because he doubled over,” Garcia said. “So at this time, I thought they would just run out.”

It all happened right on Garcia’s doorstep. The second man didn’t run, he instead charged at Garcia. By then Garcia had backed into his own doorway, right near where he keeps his self-defense tools.

“I saw the shimmering of a knife blade, a pretty big one,” said Garcia. “I do remember reaching around where I keep my pepper spray and stun gun. Also, I keep a weapon there.”

Garcia says the thief closed in, just two feet away.

“I was able to retrieve the weapon, and at very close proximity, rack a round into it … and just get off two rounds,” said Garcia. “I also believe divine intervention was the true factor in nobody getting seriously hurt.”

Garcia says the two men scattered after the gunshots, and police say there’s no evidence anyone was hit.

This comes as NBC News reports mail theft jumped 600% between 2017 and 2020.

“It’s not worth it, and look at the position they put me in,” Garcia said. “They had that choice, but they didn’t use it wisely. Crime [doesn’t] pay.”

Police say both suspects are men. One of them is reportedly 6′ 2″, last wearing a blue hoodie. No information has been released about the second suspect.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

Mail theft is a federal crime that can carry up to five years in prison, and fines upwards of $250,000. Experts encourage you to turn on delivery notifications to help keep your mail safe. If you see mail theft happening, report it to the USPS hotline at 877-876-2455.