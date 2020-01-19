Bakersfield man wanted in Ventura for shooting his relative

Suspect: Vince Romero, 24

Courtesy: Ventura Police Department

VENTURA, Calif. (KGET) — The manhunt is on for a Bakersfield man who was allegeldy involved in a shooting in Ventura County, Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Thoreau Lane at 3:12 a.m. in Ventura. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigation revealed the victim and the suspect, 24 -year-old Vince Romero, are related and were involved in an altercation. Police say Romero became upset and shot the victim during the argument.

Romero fled the scene and remains on-the-run. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.