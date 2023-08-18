BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is under arrest after allegedly being involved in 14 separate retail thefts, Bakersfield police said.

BPD detectives said the string of thefts happened between Nov. 2022 and July 2023. The value of the stolen items was estimated to be over $20,000, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for charges of burglary, conspiracy, organized retail theft and shoplifting, BPD said.

Police contacted the suspect on Aug. 14 during a traffic stop near South Union Avenue and Pacheco Road and took him into custody for the warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.