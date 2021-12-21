Bakersfield man shot, killed on East California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed in East Bakersfield on Friday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was James Ernest Ellis, 20, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

On Dec. 17 around 8 p.m. deputies were called out to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street for reports of a shooting, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found Ellis suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information has been made available at this time.