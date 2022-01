BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials on Monday confirmed a man fatally shot his wife then turned the gun on himself in early December near central Bakersfield.

Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, shot and killed Regina Garcia Terriquez, 24, then fatally shot himself, according to a coroner’s news release stating Terriquez’s death was a homicide and Rubio’s a suicide.

Terriquez was found dead Dec. 5 inside a house in the 300 block of Hughes Lane, and Rubio in a vehicle at that location.