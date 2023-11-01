BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man received quite a shock when coming out of a movie theater at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Stephan Trujillo was upset to see his car wheels and tires were gone, and was sitting on two by fours after seeing a movie on Saturday night.

Trujillo says he parked his car to see a movie when the theft happened. He is upset and thinks more needs to be done to protect customers.

“I think my biggest concern right now is mall security,” said Trujillo. “To me, it’s very obvious [that] the theater area is where you kind of need to be keeping a closer eye on things. You’ve got people in the theater for hours. I feel like they really failed that night.”

17 News contacted the Valley Plaza Mall, and representatives said to contact their corporate office. The station has yet to hear back at the time of this article’s publication.

Trujillo says his car had to be towed and there is damage to the side skirt of his vehicle. He says he reported the theft to Valley Plaza security and says the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating and looking into whether there is security footage of the theft.

Trujillo’s insurance is taking care of this claim, but he wants to warn other drivers to mindful.