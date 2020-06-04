Bakersfield man sentenced to life without parole in kidnapping and sexual assault of teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hilario Viruncruz, 33, was found guilty in February of kidnapping to commit robbery or rape, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by use of force.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 1, 2018, the teen was walking home from a friend’s house when Viruncruz stopped and asked him to do some gardening work. The boy agreed as long as Viruncruz asked for his parents’ permission.

Viruncruz agreed to stop at the boy’s house and the boy got into his truck. Viruncruz then drove the teen to a location where houses were still under construction and sexually assaulted the boy.

Viruncruz tried to give the boy some money in exchange for his cooperation, but the boy fought him until he managed to escape. Viruncruz was located and arrested two days later.