BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced Friday to seven years and eight months in federal prison.

Sabino Ramos, 46, has prior felony convictions for assault with a firearm on a person and possession of drugs for sale.

On July 8, 2021, Ramos led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph before losing control of his vehicle exiting Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He ran but was apprehended and found in possession of two handguns and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Ramos pleaded guilty in February.