BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to three years and 10 months in federal prison for stealing from a grocery store with a handgun and 30-round magazine in his backpack, authorities said.

Spencer Manning, 28, resisted when store employees tried to detain him as he left the store on Oct. 13, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. Employees removed his backpack and found a .40-caliber handgun with a magazine containing 25 live rounds. The gun was later determined to be stolen, authorities said.

Manning is a convicted felon and barred from owning guns or ammunition.