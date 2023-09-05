BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the Department of Justice.

According to officials, law enforcement was patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue on April 23, 2022, when Derrick Gage, 42, of Bakersfield was seen inside a room with a firearm and what appeared to be drugs.

Officers searched the room Gage was in and found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and cocaine, according to DOJ officials.

Gage is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions including domestic violence, sales of cocaine and participation in a street gang.