BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison for aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and bank fraud Monday, according to the Department of Justice.

Ramon Armendariz Jr., 35, of Bakersfield unlawfully obtained the personal and bank account information of a victim and opened a brokerage under the victim’s name, according to department officials.

Armendariz Jr. listed himself as a check writer on the brokerage account so he could access the funds, according to DOJ officials. The victim noticed the unauthorized transfers, notified the bank, and a freeze was placed on the brokerage account.