BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for receiving child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

According to officials, John Perry, 64, was found with over 1,000 images of minors suffering acts of sexual abuse on a cellphone using email accounts and a cloud data storage in February 2020.

Perry has prior convictions in California and Washington for committing crimes that include rape of a child, possession of child pornography and communicating with minors for immoral purposes, according to court documents.

In March Perry pleaded guilty to receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.