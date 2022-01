BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for burglary to U.S. Post Offices in multiple counties, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Fresno said Steven Martin, 39, was sentenced to two years and three months for burglaries to eight post offices in Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.

Federal officials said Martin stole cash registers, packages, mail and damaged post offices costing $8,800.