FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Monday was sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Augustine Amon Reyes, 33, received between 10 to 150 images of minors engaged in sex acts, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

He received the images between Oct. 28, 2016 and Nov. 27, 2016, the release said.

“Reyes also engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse of minors,” the release said.