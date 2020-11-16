Bakersfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. — A Bakersfield man was sentenced today in federal court to 10 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute.

Hacel Alfredo Alvarez, 36, will also serve three years of supervised release after serving his prison term, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott. In addition, U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd ordered the forfeiture of Alvarez’s residence, which was used to facilitate his drug-trafficking activities.

Alvarez pleaded guilty to the drug charges on Jan. 27. According to court documents, officers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and more than one pound of heroin during a residence search. Officers also found more than $10,000 in cash, which was previously forfeited.

Alvarez admitted that he had been distributing meth for nearly two years, according to the documents.

During the sentencing, Judge Drozd said that the sheer quantities of drugs involved are too significant to cast aside. He said that Alvarez’s conduct was “serious” and that his “ongoing criminal behavior” justified a lengthy sentence.