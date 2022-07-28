BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to assault in a shooting that wounded a man in southwest Bakersfield has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Pierre Morrison, 20, pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun and charges of attempted murder and recklessly evading police were dismissed.

Morrison was accused of firing into a crowd from a vehicle the night of Jan. 29 at Pepper Tree Lane near Appleblossom Drive, hitting a man, police said. He was arrested after a vehicle chase.

The shooting happened after Morrison argued with someone identified as his partner, according to police reports. Bystanders were checking on the partner when a vehicle pulled up and shots fired.