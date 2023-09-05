BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Bakersfield man who reportedly sold methamphetamine from a smoke shop.

Abraham Eduardo Navarro Mendez, 39, of Bakersfield was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Tuesday.

According to court documents, agents of Homeland Security Investigations received information that Navarro Mendez was selling methamphetamine from Havana Smoke Shop in Bakersfield in 2019. The DOJ said agents then conducted two separate undercover drug transactions with Navarro Mendez, who reportedly delivered a total of 2.5 pounds of high-purity methamphetamine for $3,750.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations of the Department of Homeland Security with assistance from the Bakersfield Police Department, the DOJ said. Assistant United States Attorney Karen Escobar prosecuted the case.