BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, a Bakersfield resident was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison for illegally possessing ammunition.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:41 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Niles Street. The department said the driver, identified as Jesus Cordero, now 26, provided false identification to the officers.

During a subsequent search of Cordero’s vehicle, BPD said officers found a loaded unregistered firearm and about 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, which officers said he had intent to distribute. Officers said they also found a 9 mm “ghost gun” loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Due to a prior domestic violence conviction, Cordero is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

Cordero was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession for the purpose of sales, being a probationer in possession of a concealed firearm and gang participation.

Cordero pleaded not guilty to the charges in February before being sentenced.