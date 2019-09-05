Bakersfield man pleads no contest to raping drugged teen girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces eight years in prison after pleading no contest to raping a drugged 16-year-old girl, according to court records.

Jeffery Firkins, 39, entered the plea Wednesday in exchange for the dismissal of seven other felonies filed against him, records show.

He’s set for sentencing Oct. 3.

Firkins gave alcohol and marijuana to the girl in March and raped her, according to court documents. The girl told police she pretended to be asleep during the rape because she was afraid.

