Bakersfield man pleads not guilty to rape, torture charges

Jason Rodriguez attempts to hide behind an attorney during his arraignment Friday on charges including rape and torture.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including rape, torture and aggravated mayhem in connection with a sexual assault that happened earlier this week.

Jason Aaron Rodriguez, 36, was ordered held on $1.1 million and scheduled for another hearing Feb. 9.

A public defender stands next to Jason Rodriguez during his arraignment on charges including rape and torture.

Police arrested Rodriguez Wednesday night in the 3300 block of California Avenue in connection with a sexual assault that occurred the day before. Police said he also had several warrants out for his arrest.

Under AB 109, Rodriguez was classified as a non-violent offender and released in an earlier case where he was convicted of resisting an officer with violence and being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The charges brought against Rodriguez in the most recent case are rape, torture, aggravated mayhem, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a drug for sale and two other sex offenses.