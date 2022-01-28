Bakersfield man pleads not guilty to rape, torture charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including rape, torture and aggravated mayhem in connection with a sexual assault that happened earlier this week.
Jason Aaron Rodriguez, 36, was ordered held on $1.1 million and scheduled for another hearing Feb. 9.
Police arrested Rodriguez Wednesday night in the 3300 block of California Avenue in connection with a sexual assault that occurred the day before. Police said he also had several warrants out for his arrest.
Under AB 109, Rodriguez was classified as a non-violent offender and released in an earlier case where he was convicted of resisting an officer with violence and being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
The charges brought against Rodriguez in the most recent case are rape, torture, aggravated mayhem, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a drug for sale and two other sex offenses.