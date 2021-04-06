Bakersfield man pleads not guilty to murder for woman’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 46-year-old Jared Oliver pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a single count of murder stemming from his arrest last week in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers arrested Oliver April 1 after a being called to the Saunders Park Villa on Real Road, where a woman’s body was found. No information was publicly released about how the two were connected and her identity has not been released to the public.

Oliver will be due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on April 29. There have been 29 homicides in Kern County this year, with most of them falling within Bakersfield Police jurisdiction.