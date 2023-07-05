BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with possession and distribution of child pornography following an arrest in April made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Mark Bellino appeared in court with attorney Mark Anthony Raimondo, who entered not-guilty pleas on his client’s behalf. Judge Elizabet Rodriguez recalled a warrant for Bellino’s arrest and said he can remain free on the previously set bail of $20,000.

Bellino is due back in court Sept. 14.

Bellino was arrested April 30 after a search warrant was served at his home in the 300 block of E Street in connection to an online child sex abuse investigation, police said. He was 66 at the time of his arrest, police said.