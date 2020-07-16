Bakersfield man pleads no contest to murder in 2018 stabbing death of father: court website

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man who admitted to stabbing his father to death, claiming years of abuse, pleaded no contest on Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Superior Court website.

Timothy Noel Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 13 for killing 65-year-old Kenneth Nelson at the family’s property in the 1800 block of East Panama Lane, according to court records. Timothy Nelson told deputies his father “had it coming,” documents said.

On Nov. 16, 2018, Timothy Nelson called 911 and told a dispatcher he had just killed his father, according to court documents. Deputies found the body of Kenneth Nelson in a makeshift bedroom inside a barn on the property. Two bloody knives and a note from Timothy Nelson confessing to the killing were found near the body, the documents said.

Timothy Nelson told investigators his father had abused him, his mother and sisters for years. The mother and sisters, however, said there was no abuse, and told detectives Timothy Nelson had been known to use drugs and had done a stint in a rehabilitation program, according to the documents.

