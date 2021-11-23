Bakersfield man pleads no contest to contacting a minor for sex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man arrested in a sting operation pleaded no contest on Tuesday to contacting a minor to commit a sex act, according to court records.

Dominique Walker, 33 at the time of his arrest, also pleaded no contest to drug possession for sale, court records say. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6.

Walker was among several men arrested in a sting in which detectives posed as a minor online, police said.

The men engaged in inappropriate communication, made plans to meet for sex acts and were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place, police said.