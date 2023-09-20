BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to a civil rights violation after being accused of threatening to kill members of a Pentecostal church.

Miguel Campos, 32, pleaded no contest to violating civil rights by force or threat of force, according to court records. A charge of making terroristic threats was dismissed.

He faces a 16-month jail term at his sentencing next month, and must stay away from Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and a woman to whom he made “aggressively sexual” remarks, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Campos last year allegedly propositioned the woman and demanded her father bring her to his hotel room, a prosecutor said at an earlier hearing.

When spurned, he showed up at the church — which the woman attended — armed with a kitchen knife, and threatened to kill the pastor and others, the prosecutor said. Congregation members disarmed him. Police said Campos has a history of antagonizing church members.