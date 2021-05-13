Bakersfield man pleads no contest to child cruelty for zip-tying son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man accused of restraining his young son with zip ties and beating him with a cord has pleaded no contest to two felonies.

William Davis, 33, pleaded no contest Thursday to willful cruelty to a child and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Five other charges, including torture, were dismissed.

Deputies were dispatched June 23 to Davis’ home in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue after neighbors reported Davis’ then-7-year-old son fell while outside. They said the boy had been hopping around with his hands and wrists tied.

The deputies freed the boy after finding him bound with zip ties, according to court documents. Investigators found evidence Davis regularly restrained the boy with zip ties and left him home alone when Davis went to work or to buy marijuana.

Davis also hit the child with some type of cord on multiple occasions, investigators said in the documents. The boy had scarring on his thighs as well as scarring and cuts to to his ankles and wrists.

Sentencing is set for June 15.