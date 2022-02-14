Bakersfield man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Eastern District court of California.

At around midnight of Sept. 5, 2020, law enforcement stopped Jesus B. Cordero, 26, for a traffic violation in Bakersfield, according to court documents. Cordero did not have a driver’s license and gave police officers a fake name.

Officers then searched Cordero’s car and found a bag with about 45.5 grams of methamphetamine which officials said Cordero had intention to distribute. Officers also found a 9mm unmarked, privately made handgun (or a “ghost gun”) loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Because of a previous domestic abuse conviction, Cordero is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Cordero’s sentencing is scheduled for May, 9. He faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.