Bakersfield man pleads guilty to trying to sell thousands of pills containing fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to arranging a meeting to sell 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, and to possessing other drugs he intended to sell, according to federal authorities.

Jose Mario Quintero Beltran, 31, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

Quintero Beltran faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine at his Sept. 7 sentencing. The minimum sentence is 10 years in prison, the release said.

On March 31, Quintero Beltran arranged to meet a customer at a Bakersfield shopping mall to sell the oxycodone pills for $42,000, according to court documents filed in the case. He also offered to sell the customer meth, the filings say.

Investigators searched Quintero Beltran’s vehicle and home and found a total of 51,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, about 40 pounds of cocaine and three pounds of crystal and liquid meth that authorities said he intended to distribute.