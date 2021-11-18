Bakersfield man pleads guilty to selling 5,000 pills containing fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has pleaded guilty to selling 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in 2019, according to court documents.

Uriel Ivan Portilla, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to posses with intent to distribute fentanyl Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Portilla’s sentencing is schedule for Feb. 18. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $1 million fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The court will consider any applicable statutory factors and federal sentencing guidelines, which will determine his actual sentence.

The operation was led by Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and included multiple law enforcement agencies including the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.