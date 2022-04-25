BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Monday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Louis Torres, 37, of Bakersfield, was driving a car in Bakersfield when police stopped him for traffic violations. He attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to catch and arrest him.

Officers discovered he possessed meth and heroin in the car with the intent to distribute to others. Torres was also under active court supervision for a burglary conviction and had been driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Torres is expected to be sentenced on August 8. He faces a minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison. He also face a fine of up to $5 million.