Bakersfield man pleads guilty to firearm possession by a felon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sabino Ramos, 46, also faces a $250,000 fine at his April 29 sentencing hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

On July 8, 2021, Ramos led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph before losing control of his vehicle exiting Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, according to the release. He ran but was apprehended and found in possession of two handguns and 30 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Ramos has prior felony convictions for assault with a firearm on a person and possession of drugs for sale and is barred from owning guns, the release said.