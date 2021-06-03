Bakersfield man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Miguel Alberto Burgos, 28, faces up to a decade in prison and a $250,000 fine at his Sept. 3 sentencing hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

On Jan. 18, an officer stopped Burgos for traffic infractions in Bakersfield, according to the release. Burgos pulled over then ran.

The officer chased Burgos and got him on the ground, but he broke free and continued running, the release said. He was caught shortly afterward.

Burgos tossed a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine during the chase. He’s barred from possessing guns because of a 2013 conviction for second-degree burglary.