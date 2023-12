BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to distributing child pornography.

Marcus Tatum of Bakersfield received and sent more than 600 files containing child porn between February 2012 and March 2018, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He’s scheduled for sentencing in April.

Tatum faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.