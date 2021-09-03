Bakersfield man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Friday to transporting methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin, according to federal authorities.

Jorge Chavez, 36, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute the drugs, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

According to the release, Chavez was arrested last September and found in possession of 20 pounds of meth, 23.5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of cocaine and 66 grams of heroin. On earlier occasions, authorities said, he sold a total of five guns and about two pounds of meth.

As part of the plea agreement, Chavez agreed to forfeit more than $25,000, the release said.

Chavez faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine at his Dec. 3 sentencing hearing.