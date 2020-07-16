Bakersfield man pleads guilty to destroying evidence in federal investigation

FRESNO, Calif. — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in federal court today to destroying evidence in a federal investigation, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 2019, 33-year-old Jerome Roberson was seeking prostitution in the Bakersfield area using his cellphone and other means. At the time, federal agents were investigating Roberson due to his involvement in the Country Boy Crip gang in Bakersfield.

Roberson smashed his cellphone in an effort to conceal evidence when he was confronted by federal agents., the documents say.

On Dec. 17, Roberson was charged with using a cellular device to facilitate interstate prostitution and obstruction of justice.

Roberson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.