Bakersfield man pleads guilty to dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old Bakersfield man on Thursday pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and pills containing fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

Wilfredo Medina-Perez admitted to distributing 442 grams of meth and 13,078 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

Co-defendant Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Bakersfield delivered 5,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer, officials said in a news release.

Medina-Perez is set for sentencing March 4 and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. Portillo pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 18.

