BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, according to the Department of Justice.

Marcus Randall, 39, of Bakersfield sold fentanyl pills to a victim who later ingested the pills and overdosed resulting in her death in December 2020, according to officials.

Court documents reveal the victim knew Randall who was the victim’s supplier of drugs.

Investigators obtained the victim’s phone from a family friend and messages revealed conversations between Randall and the victim discussing fentanyl, cocaine and payment, according to court documents.

Randall is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.