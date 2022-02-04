Bakersfield man pleads guilty to attempting to sell fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man convicted locally of charges related to a drug sting has pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to sell fentanyl in connection with the same case, according to federal prosecutors.

Keisean Rockmore, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea Friday to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California news release. Sentencing is scheduled April 29.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Rockmore drove co-defendant Adrian Rodriguez-Cardenas and a third passenger to a McDonald’s parking lot in Bakersfield to sell 1,000 counterfeit OxyContin pills containing fentanyl for $2,900, according to the release. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration were working a sting operation and undercover officers met the suspects.

A DEA agent leaned into the suspects’ car to make the exchange when a teen suspect tried to grab the cash and pulled a gun, according to court filings. A deputy then drew his gun and moved to pull the agent from the car.

Shot were fired but no one was hit. The suspects drove to a nearby apartment complex where they abandoned the vehicle and ran but were caught soon afterward, documents said.

Officers found a loaded firearm and more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin pills nearby, according to the filings.

Rockmore pleaded no contest last year to recklessly evading a peace officer and making terroristic threats and was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Rodriguez-Cardenas is charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl distribution. Rodriguez-Cardenas pleaded no contest in Kern County Superior Court to conspiracy and drug possession for sales and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.