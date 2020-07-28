Bakersfield man pleads guilty in federal court to illegally possessing machine gun

FRESNO, Calif. — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in federal court today to unlawful possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2019, 28-year-old Liodam Gonzalez fired a fully automatic handgun in a residential neighborhood in Bakersfield. At the time of his arrest, Gonzalez was a convicted felon and was member of the West Side Baker criminal street gang. Police officers found and seized the machine gun in Gonzalez’s residence.

Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on Oct. 16. He faces a maximum 10-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000.

