BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl on Monday.

David Delgado Gonzalez, 38, allegedly conspired with several people, including co-defendant and Arvin resident Omar Alberto Navarro, to bring methamphetamine from Mexico to California, unload it from “load cars,” store it and sell and distribute it between September 2020 and March 2021, according to court documents.

Court documents said Gonzalez brought six pounds of methamphetamine to a meet in Bakersfield and sold it to another, Scott Gordon James charged in a related case, for $6,200 in October of 2021.

In March 2021, court documents said that Gonzalez had four pounds of methamphetamine in a storage unit in Bakersfield with the intent to distribute.

Officials said during a search of his home, they found and seized three unserialized 9 mm handgun, which Gonzalez agreed to forfeit as part of his plea deal.

Gonzalez’s sentencing is scheduled for July 5. He faces a maximum term of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

In April 2021, federal authorities said eight people, including Gonzalez, were arrested in Kern County in connection with trying to smuggle hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Those charged are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42, Miguel Angel Martinez, 27, Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25, and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47 of Chico.

Co-defendent Randal Jason Newell was sentenced on March 29, to three years and three months in prison for attempting to smuggle approximately 111 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to Bakersfield.