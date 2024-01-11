BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to a 2021 homicide was sentenced Thursday to a potential life term in a state mental hospital.

Judge Eric Bradshaw ordered Kevin Antrim confined to the Department of State Hospitals where he will receive treatment to restore him to sanity. Antrim, 32, can be held up to the maximum term of 15 years to life.

On March 5, 2021, Antrim was seen running on Candy Street while covered in blood, according to police reports. He barricaded himself inside a home when police arrived.

Police got in and found the body of Elizabeth Keaveny, 34.

Antrim was taken into custody and prosecutors filed a murder charge against him. He underwent psychiatric evaluations and was later found to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

Antrim’s attorney, Roxane Bukowski, said in court Thursday she believes her client has made a full recovery and should be freed.

Prosecutor Cole Sherman disagreed, noting the findings of a recent mental health evaluation performed on Antrim by Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services. He said Antrim poses “a significant danger to the community were he to be released.”

Brian Rapp, the father of Keaveny’s two young children, also believes that to be the case. He said he’s worried for the children, and the public in general, if Antrim goes free.

In a statement read before sentencing, Rapp said his ex-wife was “brutally, senselessly murdered.”

Keaveny struggled with depression, he said, but tried her best to get better.

She visited the children the night before her death. Although their marriage failed, Rapp said, he and Leaveny had a pact to make sure the children were always treated well.

As she left that night, she told the kids she loved them and gave them hugs, Rapp said.

Now the children are in therapy, struggling with the loss of their mother.

“Kevin Antrim needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Rapp told the court.