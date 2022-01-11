Bakersfield man ordered to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman and barricading himself inside her bedroom has been ordered to stand trial on six felonies.

Sergio Gonzalez-Herrera, 30, was arrested Nov. 24 after allegedly entering a home on Hughes Lane near Valley Plaza mall and locking himself inside the woman’s bedroom. Another resident called police, and officers kicked in the bedroom door when they heard screaming.

Gonzalez-Herrera resisted arrest and officers used force to take him into custody, according to court documents. He told detectives he believed his brother’s wife and children were being held hostage inside the house, and also said he had snorted methamphetamine two days earlier, documents said.

The charges against him include rape, burglary and causing injury to an elder or dependent adult. He’s held on $200,000 bail and is due back in court Jan. 20.