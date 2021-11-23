Bakersfield man killed on Latham Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed on Latham Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano, 30, of Bakersfield.

On Nov. 17 the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived they found Laureano suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical where he later died.

Cony Alvarado-Romero was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting Laureano, but has recently been released because the Kern County District Attorney has sent back the case to BPD for further investigation, according to the DA’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.