Bakersfield man killed in officer-involved shooting in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Nipomo has been identified as a Bakersfield resident.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Scott Huffman opened fire at a Vons gas station on Tefft Street after two clerks inside the station locked the front doors upon seeing Huffman get out of his vehicle holding a handgun.

The department said Huffman shot at the doors after he was not able to get inside. Huffman then walked away from the station and began shooting at people and passing vehicles in the area.

At one point, the Sheriff’s Office said Huffman hit a CAL FIRE engine as well as a Pacific Gas & Electric power pole, which caused a small fire. No one was seriously injured, according to the department.

The Sheriff’s Office said Huffman then returned to the gas station and was able to get in due to the damage to the front doors. After he first shot at the station, the clerks who were inside barricaded themselves in a back room, according to the department.

The Sheriff’s Office said Huffman fired several rounds in the store after he got inside.

It was around this time that the department said deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said an exchange of gunfire occurred after Huffman refused commands from law enforcement, resulting in his death.

Law enforcement shot about five rounds during the incident, according to the department.

The Sheriff’s Office said the motive for Hoffman’s actions is still unclear. However, the department said there are indications that Huffman may have been suffering from mental health issues. Huffman had no previous criminal history, according to the department.