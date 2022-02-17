Bakersfield man indicted on 2 counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to prosecutors.

Jose Betancourt, 28, allegedly led officers on a chase Dec. 9, 2021, during which he threw a bag from his vehicle that contained an unmarked homemade AR-style rifle, two armor plate carriers, high-capacity magazines, more than 100 rounds of rifle ammunition, a mask and black gloves, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release. The bag was recovered in the street about 1,000 feet from Garces High School.

Betancourt crashed and ran. He tossed an unmarked homemade .40-caliber gun with a loaded magazine just before surrendering, according to the release. The AR-style rifle and the .40-caliber weapon are known as “ghost guns.” They’re untraceable and made from parts bought online.

The release says Betancourt cannot possess guns or ammunition due to convictions in 2015 for reckless evasion and in 2020 for possessing drugs for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm.