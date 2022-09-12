BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested and charged with knowingly aiming a laser pointer at Air One Monday, according to the Department of Justice.

Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre, 23, knowingly allegedly aimed a laser pointer at Air One on Sept. 5, 2021, according to court documents.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Aug. 25, according to court documents. The indictment was unsealed today after his arrest.

According to court documents, Galvan-Silvestre faces five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.