BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement officers were patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue on April 23 when they found Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, of Bakersfield with a firearm and a substance that appeared to be drugs, according to court documents.

The officers seized the loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to documents. Gage is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions for selling cocaine, domestic violence and participation in a criminal street gang.

If he is convicted, Gage faces a $250,000 fine and 10 years in prison, according to documents.