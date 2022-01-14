Bakersfield man sentenced to prison for burglarizing 8 post offices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for burglarizing eight post offices, according to federal prosecutors.

Steven Martin, 39, burglarized post offices in Kern, Kings and Tulare counties for a total of $8,800, according to prosecutors. He stole cash registers, packages containing clothes and other mail, and damaged the facilities.

According to the indictment, the post offices Martin burglarized include the ones at 140 N. Hill St. in Arvin and 917 Chase Ave. in Corcoran.