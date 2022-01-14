Bakersfield man gets more than 16 years for drug trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to 16 years and eight months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to federal authorities.

Jorge Chavez, 36, was arrested Sept. 12, 2020, and was in possession of 20 pounds of meth, 23.5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of cocaine and 66 grams of heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. On three occasions between February and April 2020, Chavez sold five guns — including four rifles with high-capacity magazines — and 2 pounds of meth.

Chavez on June 4, 2020, offered to sell the same purchaser a pound of meth for $3,400 and an ounce of heroin for $750, according to the release. He agreed to forfeit more than $25,000 under a plea agreement.

In 2016, Chavez was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was under federal supervised released at the time of his arrest in the latest case, the release said.